Narcotics Control Bureau honours three Gurugram traffic constables

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi Zonal Unit, has awarded appreciation certificates to three constables of the Gurugram traffic police for their valuable assistance in investigating a major narcotics trafficking case. DCP (Traffic) Prateek Gahlot honoured the three constables after they received recognition from the NCB.

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According to the police, the recognition followed the crucial support provided by the Gurugram traffic police team deployed at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the GMDA. The team assisted the NCB, Delhi, in technically tracking a suspect vehicle and analysing CCTV footage. Their prompt, accurate and timely technical assistance played a vital role in advancing the investigation.

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According to a letter issued by the NCB, Delhi, constables Netaram, Aman and Ashwani of the traffic police were awarded appreciation and commendation certificates for their outstanding services and dedicated support during the investigation.

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Gahlot honoured the three personnel and praised their dedication, technical expertise and teamwork. He said the use of modern technology and the ICCC at the GMDA has enabled the traffic police to strengthen traffic management while also supporting serious crime investigations through close coordination with various law enforcement agencies.

He added that the traffic police would continue to serve with the same commitment and professional excellence to ensure public safety and contribute effectively to crime control in the future.