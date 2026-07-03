Narela afforestation land turned into protected forest

In a move that gives statutory protection to a compensatory afforestation site in the Capital, the Delhi Government has notified 1.0066 hectares of land in Narela as a Protected Forest under the Indian Forest Act, 1927, bringing the parcel within the legal framework meant to prevent unauthorised use and ensure its long-term conservation.

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The notification, issued by the Department of Forests and Wildlife and published in the Delhi Gazette, which is with The Tribune comes into effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette. It has been issued under Section 29 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, read with the relevant Ministry of Home Affairs notifications and other statutory provisions applicable to the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The declaration has been made with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

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The significance of the notification lies not in the size of the land but in the legal status it now acquires. The notified parcel is compensatory afforestation land in Village Narela, Tehsil Narela, Outer North District, meaning the area earmarked for plantation has now been brought under the protection of forest law, making it less vulnerable to unauthorised use or encroachment while ensuring its continued conservation as part of Delhi's forest ecosystem.

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According to the Gazette notification, the protected area covers portions of Khasra Nos. 18//11, 18//12, 18//18, 18//19, 18//20, 18//21/1, 18//21/2, 18//22/1, 18//22/2 and 18//23 in Narela. The notification goes beyond merely identifying the land and records its geo-referenced coordinates, boundary details and maps to facilitate administrative monitoring and precise identification of the protected area.

The Gazette contains 17 geo-coordinates marking the boundaries of the protected land and includes a detailed map of the site, creating an official record that can be used for future management and protection.

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The order has been issued by the Department of Forests and Wildlife under the authority of the Lieutenant Governor and has been signed by Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Secretary (Environment and Forests).