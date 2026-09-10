Narela murder accused held after gunfight

A week after a Narela-based property dealer was gunned down by motorcycle-borne assailants, the Delhi Police arrested two wanted criminals and apprehended a juvenile allegedly linked to the murder following an exchange of fire in Rohini, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested men were identified as Deepak Kumar alias Deep Pahalwan (25), a resident of Charkhi Dadri, and Nitik (24) of Jauli village in Sonipat. Both sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter. A juvenile was also apprehended.

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The operation unfolded late on Tuesday night after the Special Staff in Rohini received information that three men allegedly involved in the murder would arrive near Dahiya Badshah Marg in Sector 23-24, Rohini. The suspects were reportedly travelling on a motorcycle, carrying firearms, and could have been planning another crime.

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A police team intercepted the trio riding a black motorcycle and signalled them to stop. However, they allegedly attempted to flee. After police blocked their route, the motorcycle lost balance and the three men fell. The suspects then opened fire on the police team using illegal pistols. Officers initially fired two warning shots into the air, but when the firing allegedly continued, they retaliated in self-defence.

The two accused, along with the juvenile, were overpowered after a brief scuffle and taken for medical treatment.

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The police recovered three pistols, four live cartridges and 11 empty cartridges from the spot. The motorcycle allegedly used in the murder was also seized.

The arrests are linked to the September 3 murder of property dealer Pramod, a resident of Sonipat. He was found shot dead near a gym in Bakner village, Narela, with several empty cartridges lying close to the body. Multiple teams from the Rohini and Outer North districts, along with the Sonipat Police, were assigned to trace the suspects. Police said the accused had been constantly changing locations to evade arrest, prompting coordination with authorities in Haryana and Rajasthan.

Nitik has previously been involved in two cases under the Arms Act, police said. Further investigation is under way to ascertain the motive behind Pramod’s murder.