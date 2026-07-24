CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Friday strongly condemned the appointment of IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar as the new Higher Education Secretary, calling the Central Government's decision an "ultimate farce".

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He criticised the move, saying the official's immediate family, including his wife and son, had previously received over Rs 1.16 crore in government subsidies under a scheme of the National Horticulture Board.

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He argued that making this appointment at a time when the nation is demanding strict accountability over the NEET-UG exam scams and paper leak scandals shows a complete lack of commitment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in addressing the education crisis.

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“The protest will not be limited to Parliament. We will be hitting the streets. We have decided that we will stick to our demand for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. We will not go back an inch; he has to resign,” the MP said.

Brittas along with Opposition leaders have expressed solidarity with the students' protest led by Cockroach Janata Party against paper leak incidents across the country.

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The leaders are also demanding a discussion on the matter in the Parliament. They have also indulged in various demonstrations outside the House.

The students and the Opposition have unequivocally demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.