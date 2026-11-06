Narrow lanes, no room for machines to reach collapse site

Located nearly 500 m from the Hauz Qazi chowk in the old Delhi, the vicinity of the collapse site has four to five-storeyed buildings, some of them having worn-out plasters, showing signs that they are not also repaired properly.

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According to fire officials, when they first reached the spot, they had to come on foot to the site and had to manually lift the heavy debris as the narrow lanes of the area could not fit cranes and bulldozers.

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Moreover, the trucks in which the debris had to filled could not also reach the site, leaving the rescuers dependent on hand-held drill machines to remove the debris.

Rescuers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services and the police have had to walk meters on foot through debris-choked paths to reach the site.

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A senior police official said the building was three-storeyed and the lower layers could not be reached easily so they had to call additional personnel for rescue operations.

The official added that sniffer dogs were called in order to search for any person trapped in the debris.

Two persons lost their lives, while two are in after the tragedy.