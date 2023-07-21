Nation not safe in BJP's hands: AAP MP Chadha

New Delhi, July 20
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has strongly condemned the violence in Manipur.
Reacting to the video of two women being assaulted, he said, “The incident has put humanity to shame.” He questioned the silence of the NDA partners on the issue.
“It is being reported that at least 10 out of the 38 parties attending the NDA meet while Manipur was burning were themselves from the North-East or had a presence there, but did any of them dare to ask the PM why Manipur was burning?” he asked.
He questioned whether the current state of affairs in Manipur represents the India of the 21st century that the Prime Minister often boasts about during his international trips.
