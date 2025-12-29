National capital continues to breathe ‘very poor’ air

The national capital continued to grapple with hazardous air pollution on Sunday, with the overall air quality index (AQI) remaining in the “very poor” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Advertisement

According to the CPCB data, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) touched 390 by 4 pm, placing it in the ‘very poor’ bracket, posing serious health risks to residents.

Advertisement

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor”, and 401 to 500 “severe”, according to CPCB standards.

Advertisement

Delhi continued to reel under severe cold wave. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius, about 0.5 degrees below the seasonal average, while the maximum temperature hovered around 22.5 degrees Celsius. Safdarjung remained the coldest area in the Capital with the minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Lodhi Road at 6.7 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is no significant change expected in the minimum temperature over the next 24 hours. However, temperature is likely to rise gradually by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Advertisement

The IMD forecast indicates that minimum temperature may remain near normal over the next three days before turning appreciably above normal in the first days of January 2026. Maximum temperature is also expected to stay above normal, particularly on December 31.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies over the next few days, accompanied by moderate fog at many places and dense to very dense fog at isolated locations during early morning hours.

An orange alert has been issued for Monday, warning of dense fog conditions that may disrupt visibility with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 22 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

A yellow alert has been issued for Tuesday, with similar foggy conditions expected. Light rain or drizzle is likely on January 1.