National capital gears up for NEET re-examination

The national capital is all set for NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21, with extensive security arrangements and a range of student-friendly measures aimed at ensuring a smooth, fair and comfortable examination experience.

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A total of 97 examination centres, including 69 in government schools and 28 in Kendriya Vidyalayas, have been established across Delhi.

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The authorities have stepped up surveillance and put in place multi-layer security arrangements at all centres to prevent unfair practices. Biometric verification, strict entry protocols and close coordination between administrative officials, police and examination authorities will be ensured.

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Ahead of the examination, a nationwide mock drill was conducted to assess preparedness and reinforce security arrangements. The Centre has also taken several measures, including temporary restrictions on Telegram, to curb misinformation and prevent potential paper leaks.

In a major relief for candidates, the Delhi Government has announced that all NEET aspirants will be allowed to travel free of cost on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses on June 21. Students can avail of the facility by showing their admit cards to the bus conductor.

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The Delhi Government will also establish special cooling zones outside all 97 examination centres. The facilities will include seating arrangements, ORS drinks, drinking water, shikanji, first-aid support and tea for parents waiting outside the examination centres. “Respecting the dreams of every student and the hopes of every parent is the responsibility of the government,” said Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

She said: “While candidates remain inside the examination halls, heat and discomfort faced by parents waiting outside for several hours often go unnoticed. Recognising this human aspect, the Delhi Government has created cooling zones around the examination centres.”

She said the measures were aimed at ensuring that students do not face any transportation-related inconvenience on the day of the examination and are able to reach their centres on time and appear for the test with complete concentration and confidence. She also extended her best wishes to students and their families.

With lakhs of medical aspirants set to appear for the re-test across the country, officials said all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure that the examination was conducted in a secure, transparent and student-friendly manner.