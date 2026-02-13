National capital gets 51 more Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

In a significant push to strengthen primary healthcare infrastructure in the Capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated 51 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs from Fatehpur Beri village in South Delhi, taking the total number of such centres in the city to 370 within just eight months.

Calling the milestone a reflection of her government’s commitment to accessible healthcare, the CM said the priority is to ensure that every citizen receives timely, affordable and easily available medical services. She inspected the newly inaugurated centre, reviewed the facilities and ensured that essential diagnostic tests, medicines and treatment services were functioning efficiently for the public.

Addressing residents and officials, she said: “Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are not merely treatment centres, they are hubs of prevention, awareness and trust. When the intent is clear and the resolve is strong, results follow swiftly. Setting up 370 Arogya Mandirs within a year reflects our commitment”.

The CM highlighted that these centres provide around 80 types of free diagnostic tests, essential medicines at no cost, advanced diagnostic services and cancer screening. Services such as immunisation, maternal and child health care, elderly care and screening for non-communicable diseases are also available.

She emphasised that healthcare is not an expense but an investment, adding that the centres are designed with modern, patient friendly infrastructure to reduce the burden on major hospitals and cut waiting times.

Later in the day, CM Rekha Gupta also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 322 crore in the Chhatarpur Assembly constituency. These projects include road construction and strengthening, drainage improvements, traffic decongestion measures, school infrastructure upgrades and expansion of civic amenities.

She announced that a double decker flyover on the Mehrauli Badarpur Road has been approved at a cost of Rs 1,471 crore. Additionally, three new schools and four elevated road projects have been sanctioned for Chhatarpur and adjoining areas.

The CM reiterated that the government aims to establish more than 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the near future, positioning Delhi as a model for robust and inclusive primary healthcare delivery.