National capital soaks in Christmas spirit

The holly-jolly season has returned to the Capital. The city has been wrapped in twinkling lights, festive decor and is filled with the unmistakable aroma of Christmas cakes and warm cocoa. From bustling markets and themed malls to luxury hotel brunches and cosy cafes, Delhi is all set to celebrate the most magical time of the year.

Adding to the festive fervour, Nexus Select CITYWALK has unveiled its annual Christmas showcase, ‘Carnival of Cheer’, promising a wholesome experience for families. The decor this year is centred on a spectacular 16x16-ft carousel installation at the Central Atrium, serving as the showstopper of the celebrations. Over 60 themed hangings, vibrant flag poles and low-ceiling decor further elevate the atmosphere, while a majestic 24-ft Christmas tree at The Plaza hosts Santa meet-and-greets and engaging DIY workshops for children.

Beyond the malls, Dilli Haat has transformed into a lively festive marketplace, drawing visitors with its winter-inspired décor, handicrafts and regional cuisines. Shoppers can browse through handcrafted ornaments, woollens and artisanal gifts, while cultural performances and live music add to the holiday charm, making it a favourite stop for families and tourists alike.

The city’s luxury hotels are also embracing the Christmas spirit with indulgent spreads. The Leela Ambience is hosting jazz brunches, Santa appearances and gourmet feasts on December 24 and 25, while ITC Maurya is offering a luxury Christmas brunch accompanied by specially curated themed desserts on Christmas Day.

For a more immersive festive outing, Republic of Zoofari, located in South West Delhi’s Mandi, has turned into a Christmas wonderland, complete with snowfall effects, hot chocolates and strawberry-covered treats. With dedicated themed rooms featuring popular characters like Winnie the Pooh and Peppa Pig, Santa meet-and-greets, creative workshops, live music and festive games, the attraction offers something for visitors of all ages. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Delhi’s cafe culture is also soaking in the Christmas glow. In Anand Vihar, Cafe Wink has gone all out with Christmas-themed decor, warm beverages and soft carols playing in the background. Cafe Bella Vie in Champa Gali, Saket, offers a Greece-inspired setting with falling snowflakes and personalised hot chocolates. In Majnu ka Tilla, Wongden Cafe charms visitors with Christmas-themed cakes and cosy snowy decor, while Xero Degrees in Connaught Place adds to the excitement with an artificial snowfall experience.