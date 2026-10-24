National capital’s last 48 villages to go urban

The Delhi Government has begun the process of formally taking 48 villages out of the rural category under Section 507(a) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, but the move will not turn them into fully developed urban areas overnight.

The Urban Development Department has issued the notification on Friday declaring that the listed village areas will cease to form part of the rural areas and become part of the urban areas. The notification, dated October 23, has been forwarded to the General Administration Department for publication in the Delhi Gazette.

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The move covers the remaining 48 villages that have continued to retain rural status even as Delhi has expanded around them. The DDA had approved the proposal earlier this year, noting that Delhi had 357 villages, of which 309 were already urbanised, while the remaining 48 were near urban areas but continued to be governed by agricultural land-use norms.

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The villages include Bakoli, Hamidpur, Palla, Qulakpur, Singhola, Sultanpur Majra, Pur Shahdara, Sabapur Delhi, Badarpur Khadar, Fatehpur Beri, Chandan Hola, Badusarai, Devrala, Ghuman Hera, Jainpur, Jhatikara, Kanganheri, Raghopur, Rawta, Shikarpur, Bijwasan, Nanak Heri, Bakargarh, Dhansa, Galibpur, Issapur, Kair, Mundhela Kalan, Mundhela Khurd, Surakhpur and Chak Chilla. The notification lists the old abadi as well as the entire revenue estate of Bakoli for urbanisation, while the other listed areas are covered by the same declaration.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has described the move as a step towards planned development and better civic infrastructure, saying it would help align the villages with Delhi's changing urban landscape and provide a basis for assessing their development needs.

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However, the legal change should not be confused with immediate physical development.

The notification changes the classification of the areas. It does not itself sanction new roads, sewerage networks, drainage systems, water infrastructure or changes in land use. Those will require subsequent planning, approvals, funding and implementation by the agencies concerned.

The distinction is important because the DDA itself had said urbanisation would make these villages eligible for measures such as land pooling, green-area development, regeneration of planned and unplanned areas and transit-oriented development. In other words, urbanisation creates the legal and planning framework for such interventions; it does not automatically execute them.

The development comes against a wider national debate over what constitutes an “urban” area.

The Tribune had reported in June that the Centre was considering changing the definition of urban areas for Census 2027 as India's settlement patterns increasingly blurred the traditional rural-urban divide.

But the Registrar General and Census Commissioner had since retained the existing Census framework for the 2027 exercise despite concerns raised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The issue was taken up by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs, which adopted its draft report on “Census Criteria for Defining Urban Areas” on September 16.

Under the existing Census framework, an urban area can either be a statutory town notified under law or a Census Town meeting three demographic conditions, a population of at least 5,000, density of at least 400 persons per sq km and at least 75 per cent of the male main working population engaged in non-agricultural pursuits.

Thus, Delhi's decision and the Census debate operate on different tracks. The Section 507 notification changes the legal and administrative status of the 48 villages within Delhi; it does not, by itself, change the RGI's national definition of “urban” for Census purposes.

That distinction also qualifies the government's development claim. Urbanisation can remove an important legal and planning barrier and make coordinated urban interventions possible, but residents will see tangible changes only as subsequent projects are sanctioned and implemented.

The immediate change, therefore, is less about Delhi physically gaining 48 new urban settlements and more about changing the legal status of its last major pockets of rural land and bringing them into the urban planning framework.