National Green Tribunal forms panel for report on eco violations by housing project

PTI

New Delhi, December 11

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a committee to obtain a factual report on the alleged violations of environmental norms by a housing project in Ghaziabad.

The green panel was hearing a petition alleging that the Siddharth Vihar Yojana in Ghaziabad, a scheme or project by the Awas Vikas Parishad, was being developed through several builders in violation of environmental norms.

“In our view...let a factual report be obtained by the tribunal for which purpose, we constitute a joint committee comprising the state pollution control board (PCB) and District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, within a month,” a Bench comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel said in an order passed last week.