National Green Tribunal forms panel for report on eco violations by housing project

New Delhi, December 11
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a committee to obtain a factual report on the alleged violations of environmental norms by a housing project in Ghaziabad.
The green panel was hearing a petition alleging that the Siddharth Vihar Yojana in Ghaziabad, a scheme or project by the Awas Vikas Parishad, was being developed through several builders in violation of environmental norms.
“In our view...let a factual report be obtained by the tribunal for which purpose, we constitute a joint committee comprising the state pollution control board (PCB) and District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, within a month,” a Bench comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel said in an order passed last week.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will restore old pension scheme: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after oath-taking
Congress brass attends ceremony; Mukesh Agnihotri takes oath...
Air India nears historic order for 500 jets
Includes over 100 wide-bodies such as Airbus A350s, Boeing 7...
J&K mulls unique ID for each family, parties wary
BJP hails move, cites Hry database