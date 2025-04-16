DT
PT
Home / India / National Herald case: Congress workers protest outside AICC office against Centre, ED

National Herald case: Congress workers protest outside AICC office against Centre, ED

Apart from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, chargesheet also names senior Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as co-accused
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:54 PM Apr 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
DPCC president Devendra Yadav along with party activists during a protest against the ED filing charges against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul, at Akbar Road in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Congress workers on Wednesday staged a protest outside All India Congress Committee’s office at 24, Akbar Road, here condemning the BJP-led Central government after the ED’s chargesheet against senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it had filed a chargesheet on April 9 in a money-laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. Apart from Sonia and Rahul, the chargesheet also names senior Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as co-accused.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, who was present at the protest, criticised the Centre’s move, calling it an attempt to target the Gandhi family and the Congress.

“Nothing has happened in the past 12 years, it’s a 12-year-old case. They have filed a money-laundering case where not a single penny has been exchanged. The reality is that the government has been trying to nail down the Gandhi family and the Congress. But we will fight them tooth and nail,” Shrinate told PTI Videos.

