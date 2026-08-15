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Home / Delhi / National Students’ Union organises Tiranga march in DU North campus

National Students’ Union organises Tiranga march in DU North campus

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:06 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Friday organised a Tiranga March in Delhi University’s North Campus under the leadership of NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar, with hundreds of students and NSUI members taking part.

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The march began at the School of Open Learning (SOL) Gate and culminated at Ramjas Chowk. Participants carried the national flag and raised slogans highlighting the values of freedom, unity, democracy and the Constitution.

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Addressing the gathering, NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar said, “India is a democratic country, and the values of democracy must be protected and strengthened in our universities as well. Universities are the foundation of our democratic society. Students must have the freedom to express their views, raise their voices, question authority and participate in discussions without fear.”

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He further said universities are not merely centres of education but also spaces where young people learn the values of democracy, constitutional rights, equality and dissent. He emphasised that a healthy university environment must encourage dialogue and respect differing opinions.

“Democracy cannot be limited to elections alone. It means giving every student the right to speak, participate and be heard. Our campuses must remain spaces where different ideas can coexist and where students can raise genuine concerns without intimidation or suppression,” Jakhar said.

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The march also focused on the importance of the Constitution and democratic values. NSUI members and participating students reaffirmed their commitment to protecting students’ rights and democratic freedoms on university campuses.

The march concluded at Ramjas Chowk, where participants reiterated their commitment to freedom, equality, fraternity, constitutionalism and democratic participation.

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