DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / Nation’s strength lies in originality of thought, says V-P Dhankhar

Nation’s strength lies in originality of thought, says V-P Dhankhar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:44 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. PTI
Advertisement

Tribune News Service

Advertisement

New Delhi, July 10

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said Islamic invasion and British colonisation had “stunted” the Indian knowledge system.

Advertisement

Speaking at inaugural session of the first annual academic conference on Indian Knowledge System (IKS) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Dhankhar said, “Islamic invasion of India had caused the first interlude in the glorious journey of ‘Bharatiya Vidya Parampara’. Instead of embracing and assimilation, there was contempt and destruction. The British colonisation brought forth the second interlude, when Indian Knowledge System was stunted, stymied and subverted. Centres of learning changed their motives.

The compass was moderated. From bearing sages and ‘savants’, it started producing clerks and yeomen. The needs of the East India Company to have brown ‘babus’ replaced the need of the nation to have thinkers.”

Advertisement

He said the strength of a nation lied in the originality of its thought and the timelessness of its values, criticising the post-independence neglect of indigenous knowledge systems and the dominance of Western constructs.

Emphasising the critical role of academia in shaping national consciousness, JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Thursday said political power could not be sustained without narrative power.

“Political power requires narrative power. So, intellectuals are very important, and it is the duty of higher education institutions to do it,” she said.

“We hope this first conference will come out with path-breaking papers and will form the basis for any systematic study of Indian knowledge systems. It will also help build narrative power when the prime minister’s vision is to make ‘Viksit Bharat’,” Pandit added.

The three-day conference, being held from July 10 to 12, is aimed at exploring India’s indigenous systems of knowledge in the fields of philosophy, science and arts. It features academic panel discussions focused on integrating traditional knowledge into contemporary education and policy frameworks.

Attends event at JNU

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said he would retire in August 2027, adding with a smile that it would be “subject to divine intervention”. He made the remark while speaking at an event at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. “I will retire at the right time, August 2027, subject to divine intervention,” Dhankhar said in a light-hearted manner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts