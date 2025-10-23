DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Nationwide revision of electoral rolls likely after Bihar Assembly polls

Nationwide revision of electoral rolls likely after Bihar Assembly polls

The Election Commission is currently holding two-day long deliberations in the National Capital

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:51 AM Oct 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Advertisement

The all-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is likely to begin after the Bihar Assembly polls (November 14), sources said, adding that the schedule will be finalised after the next Supreme Court hearing on the Bihar SIR, which is scheduled for November 4.

Advertisement

The nationwide SIR is likely to be held in several phases, which will be finalised after factoring in various aspects like school examination, harvesting cycles and weather, the sources aware of developments said.

Advertisement

They further informed that the pan-India SIR exercise is likely to commence after November 14, when the Bihar Assembly results will be announced.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, states on their part are already in the process of revising their electoral lists since September 10, when the Election Commission of India (ECI) had held a meeting of all the chief electoral officers (CEOs), where they were directed to map the current electors with the electors as per the last SIR held in their respective states.

The ECI is currently holding two-day long deliberations in the National Capital with all the CEOs, which began on October 22 and will culminate today.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the CEOs gave updates to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the two election commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi on the revision of electoral rolls undertaken in their respective states since the September 10 deliberations.

The also ECI saw presentations from the CEOs on the number of electors, qualifying date of last SIR and electoral rolls in the respective states as per the last completed SIR.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts