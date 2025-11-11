DT
Native of Amroha, UP bus conductor among 12 dead in Delhi blast

Native of Amroha, UP bus conductor among 12 dead in Delhi blast

He was returning after finishing work when a slow-moving car exploded near the Red Fort metro station

PTI
Amroha, Updated At : 01:14 PM Nov 11, 2025 IST
Charred remains of vehicles at a cordoned off area following a blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo
Thirty-four-year-old DTC bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, a native of Amroha district, was among the 12 people who lost their lives in the high-intensity explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort.

He was returning after finishing work when a slow-moving car exploded near the traffic signal near Red Fort metro station.

Twelve people have so far died in the blast, with many more injured. It shattered the window panes of vehicles parked several metres away and the glass panels of the Red Fort metro station.

Kumar was living with his family in a rented house at Jagatpuri, New Delhi, and worked as a conductor with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) that provides bus services in the national capital, police said.

Circle Officer Hasanpur Deep Pant said that the body of Ashok Kumar will be brought to Amroha for last rites.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered the police to remain on high alert in the wake of a blast at Red Fort.

The chief minister sought details of the incident from Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna, an official statement issued here said.

Krishna issued a series of instructions to district police chiefs, asking them to stay on the ground and personally supervise security at sensitive and crowded areas.

Quick Response Teams (QRT), Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), bomb disposal squads, and dog squads have been kept on standby, while foot patrol has been intensified, he said.

Police have been told to ensure strict checking of vehicles and keep a vigilant eye at metro stations, bus stands, railway stations, malls, and cinemas without causing inconvenience to the public, the DGP said in his directive.

Real-time analysis of CCTV feeds and active engagement of intelligence and local information networks have been ordered to ensure prompt reporting of any suspicious persons or activities.

