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Home / Delhi / Natkhat Utsav-2026 inspires young artistes as 2,000 children showcase creativity across Delhi

Natkhat Utsav-2026 inspires young artistes as 2,000 children showcase creativity across Delhi

A total of 32 directors and 32 assistant directors, along with experienced artists and trainers, mentored the young participants during the workshops

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:17 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Designed to foster creativity and cultural awareness among children, the programme provided participants with hands-on exposure to various art forms while helping them build confidence and develop artistic skills.
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Nearly 2,000 children from across Delhi showcased their artistic talent through Natkhat Utsav-2026, an initiative of the Sahitya Kala Parishad, which culminated in an exhibition and cultural performances at the All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society (AIFACS) in the National Capital.

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The festival featured workshops in fine arts, music, dance and theatre conducted at multiple centres across Delhi in collaboration with the Directorate of Education, with a special focus on students from government schools. Designed to encourage creativity and cultural awareness among children, the programme provided participants with hands-on exposure to various art forms while helping them build confidence and artistic skills.

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A total of 32 directors and 32 assistant directors, along with experienced artists and trainers, mentored the young participants during the workshops, introducing them to the fundamentals of different artistic disciplines and nurturing their individual talents.

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The exhibition at AIFACS showcased some of the finest artworks created during the workshops, reflecting the imagination, originality and creative expression of the children. The inaugural ceremony also featured performances in music, theatre and dance prepared during the training sessions, while directors, assistant directors and coordinators associated with the programme were felicitated with certificates.

Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra said encouraging children to engage with art and culture from an early age helps them develop creativity, confidence and a deeper connection with their heritage. He said Natkhat Utsav provides young minds with a platform to learn, perform and express themselves, adding that the Delhi government remains committed to creating more such opportunities to nurture talent and strengthen the city's cultural ecosystem.

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The Sahitya Kala Parishad said the initiative is part of its continued efforts to make art and cultural education accessible to children from diverse backgrounds while promoting Delhi's rich artistic and cultural heritage.

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