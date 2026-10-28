The Indian Navy’s ship-building efforts have new targets which aim to match global levels of technology. The force has moved onto making bigger, more capable warships equipped with latest sensors and warfighting arsenal.

On Monday, the Ministry of Defence okayed a project to make four of the ‘next generation destroyers’. A ‘destroyer’ is a classification of a warship in naval parlance. Various parameters like its size and firepower are used as benchmarks to decide a classification.

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In the past few months, this is the third such ship-building programme of the Navy looking at future wars which envisage each warship to counter multiple threats. These could range from tackling small autonomous boats at sea to firing long-range BrahMos missile onto targets at land or at sea.

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The Navy wants warships that project power and sustain operations far from the coast. The three programmes are at very different stages of progress.

Next-generation destroyer

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It is an ambitious programme. The Ministry of Defence yesterday granted an ‘acceptance of necessity’ – an in-principle approval. This would be followed by inviting bids, cost negotiations followed by contract signing. Each of the four warships could be about 10,000-plus tonnes. The design is expected to use a new powerful propulsion system. The ships will have advanced sensors, better stealth, new combat management systems and a much larger missile carrying capacity for long-range land-attack and anti-air missiles.

India has about 13 warships classified in naval parlance as ‘destroyers’, against more than 50 that China has. India latest ‘destroyers’ are the ‘Visakhapatnam-class’. Each about 7200 tonnes in size, meaning the ‘Next generation destroyers’ denote a jump in the size of the ships being planned. Officials explained “technology is changing and the changes will reflect in the next project”.

Landing Platform Docks

Earlier this month, the Navy asked domestic ship makers to send in commercial and technical bids for producing four specialised warships called the Landing Platform Docks (LPDs).

Inviting bids is called ‘request for proposals’ (RFP) – a process under the procurement system of the Ministry of Defence. It is a formal business document to invite shipyards to bid.

Each of the LPDs will be 30,000-tonnes plus, and represent a quantum jump over existing capacity, size and firepower of warships doing similar roles. These will be the biggest combat ships made indigenously after the INS Vikrant, the 45,000-tonne aircraft carrier.

Indian Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar had earlier this month said “an RFP has been issued for four making four last week to the shortlisted ship yards”.

In naval parlance, LPDs carry out amphibious operations. Once inducted, Indian Navy’s LPD’s will also be providing command infrastructure, fire support, and coordinate UAV’s and unmanned under sea vessels. The almost Rs 50,000-crore project represents a strategic evolution of expanding prowess.

It can influence land battle through a viable capability to transport and land ashore a combined arms force and to sustain their operations ashore. It will have a capability to transport and deploy forces ashore, ability to arrive quickly in area and sustain operations at sea for prolonged durations.

Each LPD will have a length of 220 meters. Each LPD will have 60 officers and 525 sailors and can embark 900 fully equipped Army troops, besides vehicles, tanks, artillery.

Amphibious capability includes specialised craft needed to reach the shore, two heavy lift helicopters, 12 helicopters for special operations. An LPD can also support other warships with workshop facilities.

Indian LPDs are expected to be powered by an electric- powered engine planned under an India-UKs defence industrial collaboration on co-designing, co-creating and co-producing of such a power plant. The path-breaking India-UK engine making effort was announced in Oct last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met in Mumbai.

British firm GE Vernova will be part of the programme. It has partnered with the state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to establish India’s first maritime land-based testing facility.

Next-generation frigate

This is follow-on to existing Nilgiri-class stealth frigates. A ‘frigate’ is smaller in size than a ‘destroyer’. The Navy issued an RFP in September 2026 for making seven frigates worth around $ 8 billion.

Notably, this is the first major warship being made through competitive bidding, doing away with past practice of nominating a public sector shipyard to make it. Technical bids are due in January 2027.

Competition could bring down cost and open up opportunities beyond the traditional public-sector ship-builders. These ships are expected to carry weapons like the BrahMos and have latest stealth features.