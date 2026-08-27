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Home / Delhi / NBEMS to conduct additional Foreign Medical Graduate Examination by October-end

NBEMS to conduct additional Foreign Medical Graduate Examination by October-end

Additional Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2026 exam to give foreign medical graduates an early opportunity; National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) says qualifying standards will not be diluted

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:43 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct an additional Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) by the end of October 2026, providing eligible aspirants an early opportunity to appear for the mandatory screening test.

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The development comes after the All India Medical Student Association’s foreign medical student wing withdrew its protest.

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In a statement on August 27, the NBEMS said it would not dilute the qualifying standards of the FMGE, a mandatory screening test for Indian citizens who obtain medical degrees from medical colleges outside the country and wish to practice medicine in India.

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Following the June examination, candidates had alleged that the paper was unusually difficult, video-based questions had been introduced without adequate advance notice and there were issues with examination-centre conditions.

A three-member expert panel constituted by the NBEMS under the chairmanship of Air Marshal (Dr) Pawan Kapoor (Retd) to review candidate grievances and examine issues related to the June examination has recommended examining the feasibility of conducting the FMGE three times a year. The examination is currently held twice a year.

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The expert panel has proposed a more balanced question-paper structure, with 30 per cent low-difficulty, 50 per cent moderate-difficulty and 20 per cent high-difficulty questions. It has also recommended that the mean difficulty level should not exceed 5.5 on a median scale of 1 to 10.

An NBEMS official said the board was willing to address genuine concerns of foreign medical graduates, but there could be no compromise on the minimum competency required to practice medicine in India.

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