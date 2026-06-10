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Home / Delhi / NCB Delhi Zone seizes 4.4 kg Hash from a passenger en-route Amman at IGI Airport

NCB Delhi Zone seizes 4.4 kg Hash from a passenger en-route Amman at IGI Airport

During screening of baggage, multiple packets of suspected narcotic and psychotropic substance were seen concealed inside newly purchased clothing items packed

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:35 PM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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A consignment of 4.4 kg of Hashish was seized during early hours of June 10 by an alert team of CISF at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International airport, New Delhi.

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During routine surveillance and behavioural profiling by the team at the check-in area, a departing passenger bound for Amman via Sharjah was identified on the basis of suspicious behavioural indicators, and was selected for random screening.

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During screening of the passenger’s baggage, multiple packets of suspected narcotic/psychotropic substance were recovered concealed inside newly purchased clothing items packed in the baggage.

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The matter was immediately escalated to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi Zone.

An NCB team arrived at the airport and conducted a field drug test of the recovered substance.

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The test yielded a positive result for Hashish (Charas).

The recovered substance comprised of 20 packets of Hashish weighing 4.4 kg.

Following confirmation, the NCB team completed all legal formalities and prepared a seizure list.

The NCB team subsequently departed along with the accused and seized exhibits for further proceedings at the NCB Delhi Zone Office.

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