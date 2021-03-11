NCB seizes 50 kg of heroin, Rs 30 lakh in cash from Delhi's Jamia Nagar

New Delhi, April 28
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized about 50 kg of “high-quality” heroin, 47 kg of other suspected drugs and Rs 30 lakh in cash from the Shaheen Bagh area in Jamia Nagar here, the federal anti-narcotics agency said on Thursday.
One person was also arrested during the NCB raid, it added.
The drugs were kept in backpacks, jute bags and wrapped in packets of e-commerce firms, NCB Deputy Director General (Operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh said.
The operation was conducted on Wednesday, he added.
The drugs came to the country through an India-Afghanistan syndicate that has been busted, the officer said, adding that further investigation is on.
