NCR air again falls in 'very poor' category

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, December 7

After a brief improvement in air quality in the past couple of days, Delhi once again entered the “very poor” category as average AQI stood for 320 on Thursday.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said some areas in Delhi such as Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri recorded high Air Quality Index (AQI) at 373 and 370, respectively.

The early warning system for air quality forecast said the AQI will remain in the “very poor” category on Friday, and will be in the “poor” category on Saturday and Sunday.

The national capital witness a cold morning on Thursday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.2°C that is normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature settled for 25.8°C, a degree above normal, the weather office said.

The weather office predicted that the temperature was expected to dip further from Saturday. “The city will witness a clear sky and shallow fog in the morning on Friday,” the MeT office predicted.

