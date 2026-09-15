NCR home prices surge 193% in 10 years even as new launches shrink 20%: ASSOCHAM report

Home prices across the National Capital Region have surged 193 per cent between 2015 and 2025, even as new residential launches in the region declined by 20 per cent over the same period, according to a new report by industry body ASSOCHAM and Knight Frank Research.

The report, "Building Viksit Bharat: Real Estate as a Catalyst for Growth", notes that residential sales volumes in the NCR grew only marginally up just 7 per cent in the decade pointing to a market increasingly skewed toward high-value transactions rather than broader home-buying activity.

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The starkest indicator of this shift is at the top end of the market: the share of homes sold above Rs 1 crore in the NCR jumped from 18 per cent in 2018 to 84 per cent in the first half of 2026, the report states. Office vacancy in the region also compressed to 14 per cent over the same period.

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The report characterises NCR's trajectory as "value concentration rather than volume expansion" — a pattern it attributes to improving connectivity across the region's polycentric geography, which it says is strengthening premium micro-markets disproportionately rather than lifting overall housing supply or sales.

Gurugram figures prominently in the report's institutional ownership data, with Brookfield India Real Estate Trust's 16.7 million sq ft NCR portfolio concentrated in the DLF zone. The report also flags a "significant non-REIT Grade A pipeline" in the region commercial stock developed outside listed real estate investment trusts, which typically carry lighter disclosure requirements than REIT-held assets.

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Across the top eight metro markets tracked in the report — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, NCR and Pune — NCR recorded the steepest price appreciation alongside a decline in launches, a combination the report says is unique among the cities studied. By contrast, cities such as Pune showed more balanced growth, with residential sales, launches and prices all rising in tandem with expanding office stock.

The findings add to a growing body of data suggesting that NCR's housing market, and Gurugram's in particular, is increasingly out of reach for a large section of homebuyers even as headline growth numbers for the sector remain strong.