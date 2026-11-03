NCR property market sees festive cheer as homebuyers eye investments

As Dhanteras and Diwali approach, many families across the National Capital Region (NCR) are adding a home to their festive shopping lists, developers say.

According to Anarock data, property prices in the NCR rose 12 per cent year-on-year in July-September, the fastest increase among India's seven largest cities. New launches, meanwhile, fell 14 per cent to around 10,900 units.

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Sudeep Bhatt, Director, Strategy, at Whiteland, said the October-December period typically brings heightened interest and strong traction. However, the group does not pursue sales through discounts.

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"We believe in the merit of our product, its inherent value and the trust we build with our customers," he said.

Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe, said the market was entering the festive season "on a fundamentally healthy footing". Demand, he said, would be driven "less by discounts and more by genuine value".

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Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO of Emaar India, said Diwali was often the time when families finally acted on home-buying decisions they had been considering for months.

"We are witnessing that in Gurugram this year, with good footfall at our projects and more serious conversations at the site offices," he said, pointing to momentum in the Rs 3-6 crore segment.

Parveen Jain of NAREDCO said sustained growth required "a balance between pricing, affordability and quality". Amrita Gupta of Manglam said buyers were looking beyond discounts, placing greater emphasis on payment flexibility and delivery assurance. Vivek Singhal of Multigen said the festive season accelerated purchase plans that were already under consideration.

Sanam Bakshi, Director, Central Park Estates, said the festive season accounted for a significant share of the company's annual sales. Premium buyers, he added, were investing in "a quality of life, not merely a property", reflecting the developer's "Nature's Luxe" philosophy.

However, the broader market data point to a more mixed picture. Knight Frank reported that NCR residential sales fell 11 per cent to 35,574 units in January-September.

Sudhanshu Dutt of Elevate Homes said buyers along Golf Course Extension Road prioritised quality and long-term investment potential. Karan Khanna of Apex Acreages described the market sentiment as "structurally stronger, not just seasonal".

Mohit Kalia of HCBS Developments said premium buyers were evaluating properties through "a much wider lens than just its size or location". Manoj Kumar Garg of Northwind Estates said buyers wanted "a clear sense of value and confidence in their investment".

Amogh Bansal, Managing Director of Murec, said low home loan interest rates were supporting first-time buyers. Rahul Singla of MAPSKO said the Kharmas period could provide buyers with better negotiating opportunities. In Greater Noida, Santosh Agarwal of Alpha Corp said infrastructure-led growth was driving interest in the market.

Rakesh Kaul, CEO of Ralith Realty, said the company's Ralith Retreat festive offer in Panipat provided buyers with greater flexibility "without compromising on the long-term value of the purchase".

Saurabh Paliwal, Senior Vice President, Sales, at BPTP, said Navratri marked auspicious beginnings for homebuyers. The developer's 'BPTP Pushpanjali' offer provides buyers in Gurugram and Faridabad with a 20gm gold coin, white goods and smart home technology, subject to terms and conditions.

Saya Group's 'The Carnival 2026' campaign offers special pricing on select inventory, a starting investment of Rs 51 lakh and a 50:50 payment plan. Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director of the group, said festive periods were particularly suitable for property investments.