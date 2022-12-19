NCR's air quality drops to 'very poor' category

ANI

New Delhi, December 18

The air quality of the national capital, which was at a moderate level for the last few days, stooped to a new low, over the weekend.

Delhi’s air stood at ‘very poor’ category on Sunday with air quality index (AQI) reaching 322.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category today.

The air quality in the Delhi University area was recorded ‘very poor’, with PM 2.5 at 333, whereas the AQI in Noida measured at 348. At Pusa, the AQI measured at 315.

Meanwhile, Lodhi Road and Mathura Road also experienced ‘very poor’ air quality with AQI at 306 and 390, respectively.

With AQI of most areas around the Delhi-NCR region measuring above 300, the AQI of Gurugram came in the ‘poor’ category at 266.

The AQI from 0 to 100 is considered as ‘good’, 100 to 200 ‘moderate’, 200 to 300 ‘poor’, from 300 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 400 to 500 or above ‘severe’.

Residents urged the government to take steps to control air pollution in the national capital region. “Air pollution is slightly less as compared to the last year. The cold has increased and the odd-even should implemented as soon as possible to curb air pollution,” said a resident.