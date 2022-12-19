NCR's air quality drops to 'very poor' category

New Delhi, December 18
The air quality of the national capital, which was at a moderate level for the last few days, stooped to a new low, over the weekend.
Delhi’s air stood at ‘very poor’ category on Sunday with air quality index (AQI) reaching 322.
According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category today.
The air quality in the Delhi University area was recorded ‘very poor’, with PM 2.5 at 333, whereas the AQI in Noida measured at 348. At Pusa, the AQI measured at 315.
Meanwhile, Lodhi Road and Mathura Road also experienced ‘very poor’ air quality with AQI at 306 and 390, respectively.
With AQI of most areas around the Delhi-NCR region measuring above 300, the AQI of Gurugram came in the ‘poor’ category at 266.
The AQI from 0 to 100 is considered as ‘good’, 100 to 200 ‘moderate’, 200 to 300 ‘poor’, from 300 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 400 to 500 or above ‘severe’.
Residents urged the government to take steps to control air pollution in the national capital region. “Air pollution is slightly less as compared to the last year. The cold has increased and the odd-even should implemented as soon as possible to curb air pollution,” said a resident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched
Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...
Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...
NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled
The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...
Canadian-Sikh charged with murder for stabbing wife to death
Navinder Gill of Surrey was taken in custody by the Integrat...