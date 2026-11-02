DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / NDA alliance announcement in Punjab likely after Diwali, Amit Shah’s pitch signals firming up of talks

NDA alliance announcement in Punjab likely after Diwali, Amit Shah’s pitch signals firming up of talks

It is also learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may personally visit Punjab to announce the NDA alliance whenever the talks are finalised

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Manikant Mishra
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:10 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File photo
Advertisement

After Home Minister Amit Shah’s back-to-back public statements about the formation of an NDA government in Punjab, signs are emerging that talks on a possible alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are gathering momentum.

Reliable sources told The Tribune that discussions between the erstwhile allies over seat-sharing are underway and could be formalised soon. The alliance is likely to be announced after Diwali, sources said.

Advertisement

Asked about the possible seat-sharing formula, sources indicated that the BJP could get between 45 and 50 seats under the arrangement, although the party continues to officially maintain that it is preparing to contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab.

Advertisement

Shah’s repeated references to an NDA government in Punjab are being seen as a sign of positive movement in the BJP’s engagement with the SAD. The SAD was a constituent of the NDA until September 2020, when it pulled out of the alliance over the Centre’s farm laws.

While some sections have speculated that Shah’s reference to the NDA could involve the Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) faction, people familiar with the developments said such a possibility appeared unlikely. The breakaway faction is not a registered political outfit and does not have an election symbol, meaning its leaders would need to contest on the symbol of either the BJP or the SAD.

Advertisement

A senior BJP leader, when asked about the possibility of an alliance with the SAD, told The Tribune: “There are positive signs.”

Meanwhile, it is also learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may personally visit Punjab to announce the NDA alliance whenever the talks are finalised.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts