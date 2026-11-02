NDA alliance announcement in Punjab likely after Diwali, Amit Shah’s pitch signals firming up of talks

After Home Minister Amit Shah’s back-to-back public statements about the formation of an NDA government in Punjab, signs are emerging that talks on a possible alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are gathering momentum.

Reliable sources told The Tribune that discussions between the erstwhile allies over seat-sharing are underway and could be formalised soon. The alliance is likely to be announced after Diwali, sources said.

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Asked about the possible seat-sharing formula, sources indicated that the BJP could get between 45 and 50 seats under the arrangement, although the party continues to officially maintain that it is preparing to contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab.

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Shah’s repeated references to an NDA government in Punjab are being seen as a sign of positive movement in the BJP’s engagement with the SAD. The SAD was a constituent of the NDA until September 2020, when it pulled out of the alliance over the Centre’s farm laws.

While some sections have speculated that Shah’s reference to the NDA could involve the Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) faction, people familiar with the developments said such a possibility appeared unlikely. The breakaway faction is not a registered political outfit and does not have an election symbol, meaning its leaders would need to contest on the symbol of either the BJP or the SAD.

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A senior BJP leader, when asked about the possibility of an alliance with the SAD, told The Tribune: “There are positive signs.”

Meanwhile, it is also learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may personally visit Punjab to announce the NDA alliance whenever the talks are finalised.