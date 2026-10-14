NDMC boosts sanitation staff by 50% as protest waste mounts

The civic body on Tuesday carried out a special cleanliness drive around Mandi House, including areas outside the Nepalese and Iranian embassies and nearby locations. NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal and council member Anil Valmiki joined health department officials and sanitation workers during the drive.

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According to the NDMC, the volume of waste collected from Mandi House, Jantar Mantar, Janpath and Connaught Place was higher than usual during the protests, as reflected in the weight records of its waste collection vehicles up to October 13.

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Chahal said the civic body had received complaints about waste accumulation and unclean surroundings following the demonstrations. Additional workers were deployed to restore cleanliness and minimise inconvenience to residents, traders, embassy staff, students and other visitors.

He said public and government property, including green belts, trees, plants and footpaths, had also been damaged at several locations during the period. Some public toilets were reportedly vandalised, while posters pasted on walls and slogans written on public surfaces affected the appearance of the areas.