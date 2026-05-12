NDMC conducts night cleanliness drive at Khan Market

NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Monday night inspected cleanliness and development works at Khan Market and joined a night sanitation drive along with NDMC officials and members of the Market Traders Association (MTA).

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Speaking during the inspection, Chahal said the initiative was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Delhi and Viksit New Delhi’. He said NDMC has been regularly conducting night sweeping campaigns to improve sanitation while ensuring that daytime traffic and daily activities remain unaffected.

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He added that mechanised sweeping machines and jet-based wet wiping systems were being used to maintain cleanliness and help reduce dust pollution.

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“Cleaning at night minimises disruption during the day and strengthens the city’s sanitation system. Modern equipment is helping maintain better hygiene standards and also contributing to pollution control,” Chahal said.

Khan Market Association president Sanjeev Mehra said maintaining cleanliness was essential for improving the experience of visitors and shoppers.

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“If a market is clean and hygienic, customers naturally prefer visiting such places. The night cleaning programme ensures that visitors find a clean and well-maintained environment in the morning,” he said.

NDMC officials said regular night sanitation drives were being conducted across key commercial areas under its jurisdiction as part of efforts to improve civic infrastructure and cleanliness standards in the national capital.