NDMC deploys 300 sanitation workers, 10 road sweepers for night cleaning

The intensified arrangements came into effect on September 4, with the civic body shifting a substantial portion of sweeping and waste-lifting operations to night hours to ensure major roads and public spaces are cleaned before the morning rush.

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During the night shift, teams are carrying out sweeping, lifting accumulated and scattered waste and emptying bins and trolleys. Early-morning jet cleaning is being conducted subsequently, while the morning shift undertakes finishing work and addresses fresh sanitation requirements.

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Major markets in the NDMC area are being cleaned three times a day—in the morning, evening and at night. The civic body has also deployed additional manpower for manual sweeping in markets, pedestrian stretches and other areas requiring close intervention.

As part of its mechanised cleaning drive, 15 Gobbler machines are being deployed at strategic locations during the day to collect scattered waste and litter. Another 11 pressure-jetting machines have been deployed for deep cleaning of roads, footpaths, markets and other public spaces.

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Door-to-door waste collection has also been intensified in major markets and high-footfall areas, while trolley lifting is being carried out in three shifts to ensure the timely removal of the collected waste.

The sanitation workforce has been divided across three shifts, with around 300 personnel deployed at night, approximately 120 in the evening and the remaining workforce in the morning.

The NDMC has also placed its supervisory and field machinery on 24x7 alert. Supervisory staff, officers and Palika Sahayaks have been directed to remain available round the clock and on call. Leave has also been cancelled or restricted wherever required to ensure adequate manpower during the summit period.

Officials said the focus was on maintaining cleanliness throughout the day rather than limiting sanitation operations to the conventional morning shift. The combination of night sweeping, mechanised cleaning, early-morning jet washing and manual sweeping is aimed at enabling quicker response to waste accumulation and littering in high-footfall areas.

With international delegates and visitors expected in the Capital for the Summit, the NDMC has identified major roads, markets, public spaces and other important stretches for intensified sanitation and monitoring.

The civic body said it would continue round-the-clock monitoring and make additional deployments wherever required to maintain a clean and orderly environment during the summit.