NDMC deploys sensor-based systems at waterlogging hotspots ahead of rains

Ahead of the monsoon season, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has started deploying sensor-based monitoring systems and CCTV cameras at vulnerable waterlogging points as part of its efforts to make the civic area “waterlogging-free”. During a field inspection on Friday, NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal reviewed monsoon preparedness measures across several locations, from Africa Avenue to RK Ashram Marg. Senior officials from the civic body’s Engineering, Drainage, Sewerage And Public Health departments accompanied him during the inspection. According to NDMC officials, South Avenue and Janpath are currently the only two locations identified as vulnerable to waterlogging in the NDMC area.

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Chahal said sensor-based monitoring systems and CCTV cameras were being installed at these sites to enable quick response during heavy rainfall. “We are working towards making the NDMC area a zero waterlogging-sensitive zone before the onset of the monsoon,” Chahal said.

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The civic body said it had prepared a comprehensive Monsoon Action Plan that included pre-monsoon preparedness, emergency response during rainfall, and restoration work after the rains. NDMC officials said arrangements for de-watering pumps, DG sets, manpower, and control rooms have already been made to tackle waterlogging situations. The council is also coordinating with agencies including the Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board, Railways, India Meteorological Department, Delhi Fire Services and Delhi Police, in this regard.

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Sharing details of desilting work, the NDMC said the first phase was completed by March 31 this year. Under the exercise, 7,888 bell mouths, 4,833 gully traps and 8,913 manholes were cleaned. The second phase of desilting was currently around 80 per cent complete, and was expected to be fully completed before June 15, officials said.

Cleaning of stormwater drains, gully traps and other drainage infrastructure was being carried out on war footing, they added. The NDMC has also started GIS mapping of its underground drainage network to improve monitoring and management of waterlogging-prone areas. The mapping exercise covers bell mouths, gully traps, connecting pipes, manholes and brick-barrel drains.

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The NDMC said Chahal and senior officials travelled together in a single vehicle during the inspection in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for fuel conservation and reduction in carbon emissions.