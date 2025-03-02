DT
PT
Home / Delhi / NDMC flower fest off to colourful start

NDMC flower fest off to colourful start

36 varieties of flowers, over 10,000 potted plants on display at 2-day event
Samad Hoque
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Mar 02, 2025 IST
Visitors admire flowers at Central Park, Connaught Place, in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
With 36 varieties of flowers and over 10,000 potted plants on display, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Flower Festival transformed Central Park in Connaught Place here into a breathtaking floral paradise.

L-G VK Saxena looks at a floral sculpture of a bird after inaugurating the festival at Central Park, Connaught Place, in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inaugurated the two-day festival here on Saturday.

The festival offers a delightful escape into a collection of seasonal blooms such as dahlias, petunias, pansies, salvias and marigolds. The floral exhibits are arranged in 18 thematic sections, presenting artistic and aesthetic displays that highlight the vibrancy of spring.

The festival also features floral sculptures of animals and birds, colourful floral boards, tray gardens, big-size hanging baskets, terrariums and traditional flower arrangements such as Ikebana and Western styles.

Renu Vaish, former president of the Indian Bonsai Association, said: “We are showcasing bonsais that are approximately 35 years to 60 years old. The special feature of the bonsais is its shape.”

Beyond the floral exhibits, the festival hosts horticulture stalls where visitors can purchase nursery plants, bonsai, hydroponic setups, succulents, herbal plants, flower seeds, decorative pots, fertilisers and gardening accessories.

While inaugurating the festival, L-G Saxena praised the NDMC’s efforts in enhancing Delhi’s greenery and aesthetic appeal.

“I am confident that we will soon succeed in making Delhi a city of flowers. We will try to coordinate with other departments of Delhi for replicating this effort,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of extending floral beautification beyond festival grounds by placing flower pots and floral artwork across roadsides, intersections and roundabouts in the city.

The NDMC Flower Festival is part of a larger initiative to transform Delhi into a “City of Flowers,” following previous events such as the Tulip Festival and Rose Festival.

NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra said under the guidance of the Delhi L-G, the corporation is making every possible effort to make New Delhi clean, beautiful and green city. “We are committed to making New Delhi a beautiful city in accordance with world-class benchmarks,” said Keshav.

