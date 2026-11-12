NDMC gets 2nd spot in Swachh Survekshan

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has secured second position in the ‘Clean City’ category among urban local bodies with a population of 50,000 to 3 lakh in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday.

NDMC Chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi and Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal received the award.

The latest recognition adds to NDMC’s record of national rankings in urban sanitation. The civic body was recognised as the Cleanest Capital in 2020, the Cleanest Small City in the 1-3 lakh population category in 2022 and the Cleanest Union Territory in 2023. In Swachh Survekshan 2024, it was included in the ‘Super Swachh League City’ category, which recognises urban local bodies with sustained performance in cleanliness assessments.

According to the NDMC, it has secured first, third and seventh positions in different editions of the annual cleanliness survey over the years.

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Commenting on the latest recognition, Dwivedi said the council’s objective was not merely to secure higher rankings but to provide a clean and healthy urban environment for residents and visitors. He said the award reflected its continued focus on scientific waste management, mechanisation, modern sanitation practices and citizen participation.

Chahal said maintaining cleanliness in the NDMC area was particularly challenging given the presence of Central Government offices, foreign embassies, diplomatic missions, heritage sites, commercial centres and major tourist destinations. Areas such as India Gate, Kartavya Path, Connaught Place, Chanakyapuri, Janpath, Khan Market and Sarojini Nagar witness heavy footfall throughout the day, he said.

To strengthen sanitation operations, the council has deployed 11 mechanical road sweepers, 20 gobbler machines and specialised jetting equipment. It has also intensified night-time sweeping, road washing and early-morning cleaning of footpaths and public spaces to minimise disruption to daytime traffic and commercial activities.

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Under its ‘Beyond Office Circle’ initiative, 14 heads of departments have been designated as circle nodal officers to monitor civic amenities and address deficiencies. Three special sanitation squads have also been deployed, while a monitoring programme covers 346 public toilets.

On the waste management front, NDMC processes around 300 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily, against an available processing capacity of 509 tonnes per day. Eight Micro Material Recovery Facilities and a network of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle centres have been set up to promote waste segregation and resource recovery.

The council is also implementing its ‘Anupam Colonies’ initiative across nine residential colonies to promote segregation at source, decentralised processing of organic waste and recycling. Other initiatives include the ‘Roko-Toko Abhiyan’, Waste-Free Market Initiative and digital grievance redressal through the NDMC 311 mobile application and toll-free helpline 1533.