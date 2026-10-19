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Home / Delhi / NDMC goes online to allot vacant spaces to govt depts, PSUs

NDMC goes online to allot vacant spaces to govt depts, PSUs

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:58 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has introduced an online process for allotting vacant spaces to government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs), aiming at streamlining requests for premises under its Estate-I Department.

The initiative has been notified through an NDMC public notice, dated October 13. It was uploaded on the civic body’s website on October 15.

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The process relates specifically to the allotment of vacant spaces to government departments and PSUs. It is not an open scheme for private individuals or commercial entities.

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The move brings the application/allotment process for such vacant NDMC premises into an online framework, allowing eligible government organisations to approach the civic body for available space through the prescribed procedure.

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