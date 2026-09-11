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Home / Delhi / NDMC illuminates key routes, 17 roundabouts in Delhi

NDMC illuminates key routes, 17 roundabouts in Delhi

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:49 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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An illuminated hotel in New Delhi. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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With the BRICS Summit set to begin on Saturday, Delhi is in the final stretch of preparations to welcome delegates from across the world, with the NDMC illuminating key routes and landmarks and the Delhi Metro Museum at Supreme Court station announcing a three-day closure during the summit.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said on Thursday it illuminated 17 major roundabouts, 11 hotel premises and 10 prominent civic buildings in its area. LED signages carrying the BRICS Summit logo have also been installed on streetlight poles along important routes connecting the airport and designated hotels with Bharat Mandapam.

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The illuminated roundabouts include Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Mandi House, Shantipath-Kautilya, Shantipath-Panchsheel, Shantipath-Satya Marg, RML, Teen Murti, Q-Point, Claridges Hotel, Samrat Hotel, Ashoka Hotel, Gol Methi, Lok Kalyan Metro Station, Man Singh, York Place and PM Roundabout.

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