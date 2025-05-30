DT
NDMC joins hands with leading schools to create learning hubs

NDMC joins hands with leading schools to create learning hubs

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:29 AM May 30, 2025 IST
New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with four prestigious Delhi schools — Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Modern School, Guru Harkrishan Public School, and St Thomas’ Girls Senior Secondary School — to establish collaborative learning hubs.

This initiative is part of NDMC’s broader Viksit Bharat mission, aiming for the holistic development of students and educators through collaborative learning and exchange programmes across diverse educational domains.

Under these MoUs, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya will focus on environment education, art education and mathematics for primary students. Modern School will lead teacher training in playway pedagogy and English language, alongside leadership training and sports/cultural activities for children with special needs (CWSN).

St Thomas’ Girls Senior Secondary School will promote project-based and inclusive education, while Guru Harkrishan Public School will collaborate on music, sports, Punjabi language and cultural programmes.

NDMC’s Director of Education, Kritika Chaudhary, described this partnership as a milestone that will bridge educational gaps and nurture 21st-century skills in students. NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra emphasised that these collaborations reinforce NDMC’s commitment to transforming education by integrating the strengths of these reputed institutions.

