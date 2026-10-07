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Home / Delhi / NDMC launches special sanitation drive at Lodhi Road colony park

NDMC launches special sanitation drive at Lodhi Road colony park

Announces plans to develop it as ‘Peepal Park’

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:20 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday launched a special sanitation drive at the park adjoining Najaf Khan Tomb in BK Dutt Colony, Lodhi Road, and announced plans to develop it as a “Peepal Park” through extensive plantation and improved civic maintenance.

NDMC vice-chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal, who led the drive, said the initiative aimed to improve sanitation, maintenance and civic amenities at the park, which is located near an area under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

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He said the Civil, Horticulture and Health Departments would work together for the phased revitalisation of the park. The Civil Department will undertake repairs of grills, boundary wall and the main entrance gate, while the Horticulture Department will maintain the grass, prune shrubs and trees and undertake fresh plantation.

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The Health Department will focus on removing waste from the grass and other areas and ensuring regular cleaning, the NDMC said.

Chahal also planted a ‘peepal’ sapling under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign and said an extensive plantation drive would be undertaken in the park. He said efforts would be made to give the green space a distinct identity as a “Peepal Park”.

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“Keeping New Delhi clean, beautiful and well-organised requires more than regular cleaning. Proper maintenance of public spaces, improvement of civic amenities and protection of green areas are equally important,” Chahal said.

The NDMC also launched “Seva Chitra” competitions at Navyug School, Sarojini Nagar, under its “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan”. Students from 43 NDMC and Navyug schools will participate in the competitions, being organised jointly by the civic body’s Art & Culture and Education Departments.

The competitions will be held from October 6 to 10, with students creating artworks around themes, including service, civic responsibility, cleanliness, environmental protection, youth power, innovation and nation-building.

The entries will be evaluated by a jury comprising artists, art experts, academicians and subject experts. Selected students will be felicitated at a ceremony on October 17.

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