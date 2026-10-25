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Home / Delhi / NDMC lists building works exempt from approval

NDMC lists building works exempt from approval

The NDMC clarified that property owners must continue to comply with structural and fire safety norms, heritage regulations and other applicable rules.

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:09 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday issued a public notice listing building works that can be undertaken without prior permission, while clarifying that the exemptions do not allow unauthorised construction or violations of building norms.Issued under the Unified Building Bye-Laws for Delhi, 2016, the notice covers routine works such as plastering, painting, flooring, roof repairs, internal partitions and certain alterations, subject to prescribed conditions.Specified public utility structures, including public toilets, traffic control rooms, solar panels and waste management facilities, are also exempt from building permits, subject to applicable limits and requirements.
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The NDMC clarified that property owners must continue to comply with structural and fire safety norms, heritage regulations and other applicable rules.

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The exemptions do not permit the addition of floors, unauthorised extensions or deviations from sanctioned building plans, the civic body said.

The NDMC has advised residents to consult the detailed public notice on its official website before undertaking any work to ensure compliance with the prescribed conditions.

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