NDMC makes birth-death registration fully online in Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday launched fully online and paperless birth and death registration services, an online pet services platform at its government veterinary hospital and an initiative to have 346 public toilets adopted by senior officers and council members for regular monitoring.

NDMC chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi and vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal launched the three initiatives at Palika Kendra in the presence of council members DP Singh, Sarita Tomar and Anil Valmiki along with senior officials.

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Under the new birth and death registration system, residents will be able to apply online for corrections in certificates, inclusion of a child’s name, registration of home births and deaths and delayed registration. The system will also enable hospitals to electronically transmit birth and death-related information to the civic body, removing the need for physical submission of forms.

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Dwivedi said the end-to-end online service would reduce paperwork, physical visits and waiting time while making the process more transparent and efficient.

The civic body said the system builds on its existing online facility for adding a child’s name to a birth certificate and expands it into an integrated digital service. Citizens with the required documents will be able to apply for and receive certificates from their homes.

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The NDMC also launched what it described as a comprehensive online pet services platform through its government veterinary hospital. The platform will allow pet owners to register their animals, book OPD and vaccination appointments, receive automated vaccination reminders, access digital vaccination certificates and health certificates, make digital payments and maintain digital pet and veterinary records.

The platform will also provide learning resources on pet health and responsible pet care. The civic body said the facility would help reduce queues and visits to the veterinary hospital, including visits solely to collect documents.

Separately, the NDMC has initiated the adoption of 346 public toilets across its area by senior officers and council members. The adopters will undertake regular field-level monitoring of the facilities and report deficiencies for corrective action.

The monitoring will cover cleanliness, water availability, functioning of sanitary fixtures, waste removal, foul odour and availability of consumables, among other aspects.

Valmiki said the initiative was aimed at ensuring that public toilets remained clean, functional and well-maintained, particularly given the large number of people using public facilities in the NDMC area every day.

Chahal said the initiatives were aimed at advancing the “Citizen First” approach by using technology to make civic services more accessible and transparent.