NDMC mulls withholding salaries

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is considering withholding salaries of employees who have not registered on the Aadhaar-Based Biometric Attendance System (ABBAS) or are failing to mark their daily attendance, officials said on Thursday.

The move follows a review that found that more than two-thirds of the civic body's workforce had failed to record their attendance. Of the 13,376 employees across various departments, only 4,352 marked their attendance earlier this week, while 9,024 did not.

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The directive to enforce attendance compliance was issued by NDMC Chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi to all department heads, asking them to review attendance records and ensure that salaries of non-compliant employees were not processed until they fulfilled the requirements.

The Civil Engineering Department reported the highest number of employees failing to mark attendance, with 1,913 of its 2,789 staff members not recording their presence.

This was followed by the Public Health Department, where 1,656 of the 2,061 employees failed to mark attendance. In the Electricity Department, 1,491 of the 1,939 employees did not register their presence.

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The Education and Horticulture departments also reported significant non-compliance, with 1,158 of 1,810 and 848 of 1,279 employees, respectively, failing to mark attendance.

According to an official, the council had observed that several employees were arriving late and leaving early, prompting the administration to tighten monitoring of attendance.

The NDMC's Information Technology director has also shared instructions and provided online monitoring access to department heads to enable them to track attendance and identify employees failing to comply with the system.

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…..Chanakya Rail Enclave becomes MC's 10th Anupam Colony…..

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday declared Chanakya Rail Enclave in Chanakyapuri its 10th 'Anupam Colony' in recognition of its waste management and sustainability practices.

NDMC Chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi unveiled a plaque at the colony, which has achieved 100 per cent waste segregation with the participation of residents and its Resident Welfare Association (RWA).

The Anupam Colony initiative promotes waste segregation, in-house composting, greenery and community participation in residential areas. Residents are also encouraged to process organic waste within their neighbourhoods and generate manure.

Dwivedi said the civic body had developed nine such colonies so far and aimed to add at least five more in the coming months. Chanakya Rail Enclave is the first colony to be included under the new target.

The initiative also encourages community activities such as setting up a 'Neeki Ki Deewar' (Wall of Kindness), where residents can leave usable items for people in need.

Officials said the colony was generating its own organic manure and expressed hope that it would emerge as a greener neighbourhood over the next five to six months.