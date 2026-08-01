NDMC opens Delhi’s first experiential learning facility at Sarojini School

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday inaugurated Viksit Bharat Anubhavshala, a technology-enabled experiential learning lab at Navyug School in Sarojini Nagar. The facility introduces Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)-based learning for students of Classes VI to X.

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Inaugurating the lab, NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the initiative was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and his call for “Double AI” — Artificial Intelligence and Aspirational India. He said it was the first AI, AR and VR-based experiential learning facility in a Delhi government school.

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Developed in collaboration with edtech firm Homi Lab, the facility has eight VR headsets and digital content covering more than 70 CBSE curricular and co-curricular topics. Students can explore artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics, space science and nanotechnology through immersive simulations.

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The lab combines animations, interactive presentations and virtual simulations with classroom lessons. Students can conduct virtual science experiments, visualise mathematical concepts and explore historical monuments, museums, the solar system, human anatomy, ecosystems and India’s cultural heritage through 3D experiences.

Chahal said AI had been integrated into teaching to make learning more interactive and personalised while helping students understand how AI models are developed and work. He said the initiative supports the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by promoting innovation, creativity and future-ready skills.

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NDMC Director (Education) Kritika Choudhary said the facility would strengthen conceptual understanding, classroom participation and learning outcomes while fostering critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, digital literacy and problem-solving skills.

Chahal also interacted with students and congratulated the Education Department, school staff and the Homi Lab team on setting up the facility. He said the initiative would encourage students to pursue careers in science, technology and innovation and contribute to the vision of a developed India by 2047.