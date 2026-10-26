NDMC plans bigger tulip garden at Nehru Park

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to develop a larger tulip garden inside Nehru Park, with dedicated parking facilities and recreational activities. The proposed garden will supplement the existing tulip display at Shanti Path, which attracts large crowds but faces parking and traffic congestion during the flowering season.

NDMC Chairman Manoj Dwivedi announced the plan in a post on X, saying a site had been identified inside Nehru Park and preparations were under way. The proposed garden will offer ample parking and activities such as drone photography and music, allowing families to spend more time enjoying the flowers.

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Dwivedi said the existing display at Shanti Path had become a popular attraction, but the lack of parking often led to traffic jams and roadside parking, causing inconvenience to visitors.

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“We have been doing it at Shanti Path. Although it’s a delight for passers-by and visitors, since there is no parking possible there, it leads to jamming, cars being parked on the roadside and visitors cannot spend longer time enjoying the bloom,” he wrote.

Dwivedi said the aim was to create a visitor-friendly destination where people could enjoy the flowers, take photographs and spend time with their families without worrying about parking or traffic restrictions.

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“As a visitor I would love to be there around the tulip bloom for a longer time with my family, clicking pictures and even having a picnic alongside,” he added. He said the civic body had identified a site inside Nehru Park and started preparing it for the larger garden, which would have dedicated parking facilities. Recreational activities would also be organised to make the destination more attractive to visitors.

Dwivedi clarified that the existing tulip display at Shanti Path would continue, with the new garden serving as an additional attraction rather than a replacement. The NDMC also plans to develop the site as a year-round floral destination, as the tulip flowering season typically lasts only 20 to 25 days. “Tulip blooming is for just 20-25 days. So we will develop this place for round the year local seasonal flowers as a valley of flowers,” Dwivedi said.

The proposed garden is expected to provide a more spacious setting for visitors during the tulip season while easing parking-related problems around the Shanti Path display.