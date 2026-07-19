NDMC plans upgrade of Hanuman Mandir Vatika near Connaught Place

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has planned to upgrade the Hanuman Mandir Vatika near Connaught Place by constructing a cafeteria, a ‘Hawan Kund’ and carrying out other civil works to improve facilities for devotees, officials said.

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The Vatika, which houses the historic Prachin Hanuman Mandir along with Ganesh Mandir and Shiv Mandir, witnesses heavy footfall every day.

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According to an official tender, the civic body has invited bids for the project, estimated to cost around Rs 26.6 lakh, with the work expected to be completed within two months of the award of the contract.

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The project forms part of a broader package of road and related civil works being undertaken by the NDMC's Civil Engineering Department during 2026-27. The work has received administrative approval and expenditure sanction of Rs 28.13 lakh, while the detailed estimate has been pegged at Rs 27.93 lakh.

Officials said the proposed cafeteria is aimed at providing improved food and refreshment facilities for visitors, while the new ‘Hawan Kund’ will facilitate the performance of religious rituals at the temple complex.

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The civic body has invited online bids through the Delhi Government's e-procurement portal on a percentage-rate basis. NDMC-approved contractors, along with contractors empanelled with agencies such as the Central Public Works Department, Military Engineer Services, Railways, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi PWD, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Jal Board, are eligible to participate in the bidding process.