DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / NDMC proposes shift to unit-area property tax system, 30% relief for women, elderly

NDMC proposes shift to unit-area property tax system, 30% relief for women, elderly

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:51 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
NDMC building. File
Advertisement

The NDMC has proposed a shift from its existing property-value-based system to a unit-area method (UAM) for calculating property tax, potentially changing how thousands of properties in the civic body’s area are assessed.

The draft rules, open for public suggestions until October 23, propose a 30 per cent property tax rebate for women of any age, men aged 65 years or above, and persons with disabilities on one self-occupied residential property. The concession, however, would be restricted to properties on plots of up to 100 square metres.

Advertisement

The more significant change is the proposed basis of taxation. Instead of relying on the existing rateable-value system, the draft proposes calculating tax based on factors including the property’s use, age of construction, building structure, whether it is self-occupied or rented, and the availability of basic civic amenities in the locality. Road width would also influence tax rates.

Advertisement

The proposal could therefore make the physical and functional characteristics of a property more directly relevant to its tax liability, bringing the NDMC system closer to the approach already followed by the MCD.

The draft also proposes an additional tax on vacant plots. Where at least 25 per cent of a plot has been built upon, normal property tax would apply.

Advertisement

Taxpayers would be allowed to pay either in one instalment or in four equal quarterly instalments. A one-time payment by June 30 could attract a rebate of up to 15 per cent, while delayed payments would attract simple interest of 1.5 per cent for every month or part thereof.

NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Chahal said the objective was to simplify the tax system. Suggestions received by October 23 will be examined before the draft is placed before the council.

If approved, the proposal would require notification and parliamentary approval. A Municipal Valuation Committee would subsequently determine colony categories, tax rates and other factors before the system is implemented.

Residents have been seeking a UAM-based system since 2016, making the draft a potentially significant administrative shift in how property tax is assessed across the NDMC area.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts