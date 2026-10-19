NDMC proposes shift to unit-area property tax system, 30% relief for women, elderly

The NDMC has proposed a shift from its existing property-value-based system to a unit-area method (UAM) for calculating property tax, potentially changing how thousands of properties in the civic body’s area are assessed.

The draft rules, open for public suggestions until October 23, propose a 30 per cent property tax rebate for women of any age, men aged 65 years or above, and persons with disabilities on one self-occupied residential property. The concession, however, would be restricted to properties on plots of up to 100 square metres.

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The more significant change is the proposed basis of taxation. Instead of relying on the existing rateable-value system, the draft proposes calculating tax based on factors including the property’s use, age of construction, building structure, whether it is self-occupied or rented, and the availability of basic civic amenities in the locality. Road width would also influence tax rates.

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The proposal could therefore make the physical and functional characteristics of a property more directly relevant to its tax liability, bringing the NDMC system closer to the approach already followed by the MCD.

The draft also proposes an additional tax on vacant plots. Where at least 25 per cent of a plot has been built upon, normal property tax would apply.

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Taxpayers would be allowed to pay either in one instalment or in four equal quarterly instalments. A one-time payment by June 30 could attract a rebate of up to 15 per cent, while delayed payments would attract simple interest of 1.5 per cent for every month or part thereof.

NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Chahal said the objective was to simplify the tax system. Suggestions received by October 23 will be examined before the draft is placed before the council.

If approved, the proposal would require notification and parliamentary approval. A Municipal Valuation Committee would subsequently determine colony categories, tax rates and other factors before the system is implemented.

Residents have been seeking a UAM-based system since 2016, making the draft a potentially significant administrative shift in how property tax is assessed across the NDMC area.