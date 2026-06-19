NDMC readies eight venues across Lutyens’ Delhi for International Day of Yoga

More than 5,000 people are expected to participate in the International Day of Yoga celebrations across eight prominent locations in the NDMC area on Sunday and preparations are in full swing for the events, officials said on Friday.

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Yoga sessions in the Lutyens’ zone will be held at Shanti Path Lawn, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Kartavya Path, New Moti Bagh, Sanjay Jheel in Laxmi Bai Nagar, Pandara Park and Palika Park in Connaught Place, they said.

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The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said extensive arrangements had been made for the annual event, which would be organised under the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’.

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Various organisations, including Art of Living, Patanjali Yoga Samiti, Gayatri Parivar, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Isha Yoga Centre, The Yogaguru Institute, Mokshayatan Yog Sansthan and International Naturopathy Organisation, will conduct the sessions across the designated venues.

“As part of the build-up to the International Day of Yoga 2026, the NDMC is also organising special yoga camps on June 19 and 20 at Talkatora Garden and Lodhi Garden,” the statement said.

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NDMC’s AYUSH units are also conducting yoga sessions, awareness programmes and common yoga protocol practices across multiple locations as part of preparations for the event, it said.

The civic body said arrangements had been made for stages, sound systems, LED screens, yoga mats, sanitation, medical support, drinking water and security. Outreach campaigns have also been carried out through resident welfare associations, educational institutions and community groups to encourage participation.

Several Union ministers and dignitaries are expected to attend events across different venues. Union Health Minister J P Nadda is expected to attend an event at Shanti Path Lawn and Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary is likely to attend a programme at Lodhi Garden.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu is likely to attend a programme at Baansera Park, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Delhi University campus and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra at the Yamuna Sports Complex, the officials said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will attend a Delhi government programme, they added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected at Nehru Park, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Pusa, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar at Pragati Maidan and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav at the National Zoological Park.

Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse are scheduled to attend programmes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.