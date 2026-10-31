NDMC Secretary takes charge as Smart City CEO

The Delhi Government has given NDMC Secretary Rahul Singh the additional charge of CEO of New Delhi Municipal Council Smart City Ltd, even as six projects worth around Rs 113 crore under the national Smart Cities Mission remain incomplete.

Singh, a 2013-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, was given the additional charge on October 29. The appointment comes more than 18 months after the mission’s implementation period ended on March 31, 2025.

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The six pending projects are part of the original mission and are being continued until completion. According to the latest figures available in a parliamentary reply, the NDMC had taken up 127 projects worth Rs 996.90 crore under the mission. Of these, 121 projects worth Rs 884.30 crore had been completed, while six worth Rs 113 crore remained under implementation as of March 31, 2026.

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The Smart Cities Mission was a national programme under which 100 cities, including the NDMC area, were selected for infrastructure development and technology-based civic services. NDMC Smart City Ltd was incorporated in 2016 to implement the projects in the area.

The Centre had extended the mission’s implementation period until March 31, 2025, to facilitate the completion of ongoing projects. However, the end of the implementation period did not mean that all projects had been physically completed.

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The remaining works include projects relating to smart parking, surveillance, smart street lighting, air-quality monitoring and other technology-based civic services. Singh’s appointment does not announce any new project or set a deadline for completing the six pending works. The government order only assigns him additional charge as CEO of the company.

The appointment places the officer heading the NDMC administration in charge of the company overseeing the remaining projects. Its immediate task is to complete the pending works and manage the infrastructure already created under the mission. The impact on residents and visitors will depend on the completion of these projects. The appointment itself is not expected to bring any immediate change in civic services.