NDMC sets up quality audit wing

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has set up an independent Quality Control and Technical Audit Division to monitor the quality of its projects, including civil works, electrical systems and IT, chairperson Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said.

As part of the reform, third-party audits have been made mandatory for projects. The civic body has also roped in reputed institutions, including the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Quality Council of India (QCI), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and RITES.

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The division will oversee civil works related to roads, buildings, sewerage and water supply, as well as electrical and IT projects undertaken by the civic body. Dwivedi said the NDMC would closely monitor project timelines while ensuring that quality and standards were not compromised.

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The move aims to strengthen quality checks and technical oversight of projects undertaken by the civic body.