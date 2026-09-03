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Home / Delhi / NDMC suspends executive engineer over waterlogging in Lutyens’ Delhi

NDMC suspends executive engineer over waterlogging in Lutyens’ Delhi

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:26 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Motorists wade through a waterlogged road after rain in Delhi. File
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The waterlogging that caused embarrassment to the Delhi Government, bringing parts of Lutyens’ Delhi to a standstill on August 24 and 25 following rain, has triggered action by the civic body, with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) suspending road division executive engineer Sanjay Verma.

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The suspension follows heavy waterlogging at several locations in the New Delhi area, which disrupted movement and caused considerable inconvenience to the public. The Tribune was the first to report waterlogging at Talkatora Stadium during an event attended by Bharatiya Janata Party’s chief Nitin Nabin and CM Rekha Gupta, along with several MPs and MLAs.

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Later, a similar situation was witnessed in several parts of New Delhi. The NDMC subsequently began action to fix responsibility for the failure of the drainage arrangements.

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The move comes days after NDMC’s chairman Manoj Dwivedi publicly apologised over the waterlogging. He acknowledged shortcomings in the drainage system and said concrete steps would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The chairman has since put another aspect of civic services in the public domain. In a post on X, Dwivedi said the condition of several public and community toilets under the civic body’s jurisdiction was “not satisfactory”, while acknowledging that fixing the problem would take time.

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The suspension of an executive engineer now adds an element of accountability to the waterlogging episode, while the chairman’s constant remarks indicate that improvements in other civic services may take longer to deliver.

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