NDMC to give tablets to Class IX-XII students

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 2

Revealing its plans for the fiscal year 2024-25, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced plans to provide 9,000 computer tablets to students, enhance sports training infrastructure and introduce nature-based classrooms.

Kuljeet Singh Chahal, a member of the NDMC, said the council aims to establish modern educational infrastructure and was committed to harnessing green energy. Approximately 28,000 students across 43 NDMC-run schools are poised to benefit from these initiatives, he said.

Chahal said the NDMC had previously initiated a pilot project during the COVID pandemic, providing 811 computer tablets to students of classes X and XII in four schools.

Expanding on the success of the pilot project, the council plans to extend tablet distribution to all students from Class IX to Class XII, benefiting an estimated 9,000 students.

In collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), the NDMC will revamp the school uniforms of Atal Adarsh Vidyalayas (AAVs) and Navyug Schools.

The council also plans to install rooftop solar power plants in all municipal buildings. Special emphasis will be placed on upgrading sports infrastructure in schools. With 14 part-time sports coaches covering eight sports, the NDMC aims to add 10 more coaches for table tennis and wrestling, providing professional coaching during and after school hours.

Furthermore, the NDMC plans to introduce nature-based classrooms in 10 NDMC and Navyug schools.