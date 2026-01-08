NDMC unveils Rs 5,953 cr 2026-27 budget

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday presented a Rs 5,953.07-crore budget for 2026–27, projecting a net surplus of Rs 143.05 crore, while keeping property tax rates unchanged. The budget emphasises infrastructure upgradation, environmental sustainability and artificial intelligence-driven education, among other things.

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra presented the budget at a special council meeting at Palika Kendra, chaired by Delhi Minister and New Delhi MLA Parvesh Verma. New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal, council members, and senior officials were present.

Total receipts are projected at Rs 5,953.07 crore, up from Rs 5,689.27 crore in revised estimates for 2025-26. Expenditure is estimated at Rs 5,810.02 crore, resulting in a surplus of Rs 143.05 crore.

Key proposals include installing over 2,000 additional CCTV cameras under the Safe City project, a world-class water supply control room, rehabilitation of sewerage and drainage systems, and AI-based flood prediction models.

Education and technology initiatives feature an Innovation Fund, expansion of the ‘AI for All’ programme for classes 7-12, and development of Navyug Schools at Pandara Road and Sarojini Nagar as City Model Schools. Over 300 students have already received AI training.

Urban safety and amenities include Smart Pink Toilets, eco-friendly public toilets, and mechanised road cleaning.